Man caught trying to break into Eastbourne house on Ring doorbell

A man was caught on a Ring doorbell trying to break into a property by Eastbourne seafront, police have said.

By Jacob Panons
1 hour ago
Updated 4th Mar 2023, 4:47pm

The incident happened in Queens Gardens at around 12.40pm on Wednesday, March 1, according to police.

Officers said the male has been described as between 20 and 30-years-old, of average build, wearing a black hoodie, surgical mask, grey jeans, and a black beanie with a white label on the front.

Sussex Police added: “The male had caused damage to the front door frame to gain entry and was disturbed remotely via 'Ring doorbell'. Fortunately nothing was reported as stolen.”

A resident living in Cavendish Place also reported returning home to find their front door had been damaged and entry to the property gained in a separate incident on the evening of Sunday, February 26, according to officers.

Police said: “Owners returned to find the door panel damaged and a search of personal effects conducted. Fortunately nothing was reported as stolen.”

