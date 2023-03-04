Man caught trying to break into Eastbourne house on Ring doorbell

A man was caught on a Ring doorbell trying to break into a property by Eastbourne seafront, police have said.

The incident happened in Queens Gardens at around 12.40pm on Wednesday, March 1, according to police.

Officers said the male has been described as between 20 and 30-years-old, of average build, wearing a black hoodie, surgical mask, grey jeans, and a black beanie with a white label on the front.

Sussex Police added: “The male had caused damage to the front door frame to gain entry and was disturbed remotely via 'Ring doorbell'. Fortunately nothing was reported as stolen.”

Sussex Police

A resident living in Cavendish Place also reported returning home to find their front door had been damaged and entry to the property gained in a separate incident on the evening of Sunday, February 26, according to officers.

Police said: “Owners returned to find the door panel damaged and a search of personal effects conducted. Fortunately nothing was reported as stolen.”

