A man caused a serious collision in St Leonards while riding a stolen motorbike, police said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Hartnup, 19, rode at speeds of up to 70mph in a 30mph zone, Sussex Police said.

A police spokesperson said footage showed him attempting ‘dangerous overtakes’ before he collided with a car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collision caused his pillion passenger a serious injury, police added.

Police said Sean Hartnup, 19, rode at speeds of up to 70mph in a 30mph zone in St Leonards. Picture: Sussex Police

The police spokesperson said at Lewes Crown Court on October 2, the 19-year-old admitted aggravated vehicle taking and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The spokesperson said: “The court was told how the incident happened at 1.35pm on June 28, 2024 on the A259 in St Leonards.

“Hartnup made off from police in the area at speed, reaching 70mph in London Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He attempted to overtake a vehicle turning right at the junction with North Road, but crashed into a vehicle which caused serious injuries to the passenger.”

Police said Hartnup, of Frobisher Close, Sittingbourne, Kent, did not hold a licence and was not undergoing motorcycle training at the time of the crash.

The motorcycle, a Royal Enfield Himalayan, was taken from the owner without permission from an address in the town between June 26 and June 27, Sussex Police added.

PC Munday, from the Roads Policing Unit conducted an investigation, resulting in Hartnup's guilty plea in court, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court ordered Hartnup to complete 200 hours of unpaid work as part of a 18-month suspended sentence, along with 20 rehabilitation activity requirement sessions, and a £187 surcharge, police added.

He was disqualified from driving or riding for two years.

Inspector Matt Wightwick, from the Roads Policing Unit, said: “Hartnup’s reckless actions put the safety of his passenger, other road users, and himself at high risk.

“His reckless behaviour and speeding caused a serious injury to his passenger, he was fortunate no one else was seriously harmed.

“Excess speed is one of the main causes of people being killed or seriously injured on our roads. The shocking footage in this case acts as a reminder and a deterrent to all road users to ride and drive safely.

“Hartnup should not have been on the road in the first place, so we are pleased a dangerous driver has been taken off our roads and the stolen motorcycle was recovered.”