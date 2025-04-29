Sussex Police said officers were called to the Morrisons Daily convenience store in Heene Road, at around 6am on Monday (April 28).

This followed ‘reports of an attempted robbery’, police said.

A spokesperson added: “Officers attended the scene promptly and following enquiries, arrested a suspect nearby.

“Michael Scott-Smith, 46 – of Rowlands Road, Worthing – appeared before Crawley Magistrates Court charged with attempted robbery on Tuesday, April 29.

"He has been remanded in custody to appear before a court (to be confirmed) on May 27.”

In its previous statement on Monday, police said enquiries ‘led to the arrest’ of a 46-year-old man.

The public were told to expect a ‘heightened police presence’ in the area while officers conducted their enquiries.

Anyone who could assist officers with their investigation were asked to report information online or by calling 101, quoting serial 146 of 28/04.

