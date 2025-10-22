Man charged after fatal collision in Cranleigh that killed woman in her 80s
Surrey Police said James Cooper, 33, of Sparsholt, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing death whilst uninsured or unlicensed and failing to provide a sample.
He has been remanded in custody and appeared at Crawley Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 22.
Surrey Police officers were called to a collision involving three vehicles on Elmbridge Road at around 9.38pm on Saturday, October 11.
Sadly, and despite the best efforts of paramedics, a woman in her 80s, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Surrey Police said the driver of that vehicle, a man in his 80s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He has now been discharged.
The occupants of the third vehicle were given medical treatment at the scene, the force added.
DC Nolan from our Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the woman who very sadly lost her life.
“Her family continues to be supported by specially trained officers at this time.
“I would also like to thank members of the public and our emergency service colleagues who attended the incident to offer support and first aid.”