Man charged after fatal collision in Cranleigh that killed woman in her 80s

By Matt Pole
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 17:58 BST
Crime - What to do if you witness a crime
A man has been charged following a collision in Cranleigh where a woman in her 80s died.

Surrey Police said James Cooper, 33, of Sparsholt, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing death whilst uninsured or unlicensed and failing to provide a sample.

Most Popular

He has been remanded in custody and appeared at Crawley Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 22.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Surrey Police officers were called to a collision involving three vehicles on Elmbridge Road at around 9.38pm on Saturday, October 11.

Officers were called to a collision involving three vehicles on Elmbridge Road. Picture courtesy of Surrey Policeplaceholder image
Officers were called to a collision involving three vehicles on Elmbridge Road. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police

Sadly, and despite the best efforts of paramedics, a woman in her 80s, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surrey Police said the driver of that vehicle, a man in his 80s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He has now been discharged.

The occupants of the third vehicle were given medical treatment at the scene, the force added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

DC Nolan from our Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the woman who very sadly lost her life.

“Her family continues to be supported by specially trained officers at this time.

“I would also like to thank members of the public and our emergency service colleagues who attended the incident to offer support and first aid.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice