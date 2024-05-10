Man charged after throwing brick through Sussex restaurant
Sussex Police issued an appeal in March after a man was seen to throw a brick through the window of a restaurant in London Road at 3.30am on 21 February, and again at just before midnight on February 28.
No entry was gained to the restaurant and nothing was taken, police said.
Police were then called to M&S Food Hall, South Terminal, Gatwick Airport at 9pm on 28 April following a report of theft.
Officers arrested James Jones, 37, of no fixed address, who was later charged with theft from the store, failing to comply with prohibition notice as well as the two counts of criminal damage.
Jones admitted to all four charges when he appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 30 April.
He has been released on conditional bail and is due to be sentenced on 21 June at Brighton Magistrates’ Court.