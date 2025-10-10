Man charged and remanded after being in possession of two offensive weapons in Eastbourne

A man has been charged and remanded after being found to be in possession of two offensive weapons in Eastbourne.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “An off-duty Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) demonstrated vigilance and quick thinking after observing a male acting suspiciously in the Langney Point area last week.

“Uniformed officers were promptly deployed to the scene and located the suspect concealed behind a residential property on Beatty Road. He was swiftly detained and taken into custody.

“Upon arrest, the individual was found to be in possession of two offensive weapons. He was subsequently charged and remanded to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on October 4.

"The suspect was released on strict bail conditions and is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on November 24.