Man charged and remanded for drug possession and dealing in East Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged and remanded in custody following reports of drug dealing in East Sussex.

On May 10, officers arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug following reports in the Regency area of Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was bailed while further enquiries were undertaken, and re-arrested on Thursday, September 19.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said Muhammed Ahmed, of no fixed address, was charged the same day with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, possession of a Class A drug, and for possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.

Muhammed Ahmed, of no fixed address, was charged the same day with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, possession of a Class A drug, and for possessing an offensive weapon in a private place. Picture by National World

The force said he appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Thursday, September 26 and was remanded in custody ahead of his next court date on October 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Gavin Harper said, "Drug misuse doesn’t just affect those directly involved, it can have a damaging impact on entire neighbourhoods, leading to crime, anti-social behaviour, and undermining the wellbeing of local residents.

“If you witness drug activity, you should make a report to police."

You can do this online, by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.