BREAKING
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed

Man charged following assault on woman out with her children in Hastings

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Hastings.
By Sam Pole
Published 29th Sep 2023, 16:25 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 16:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Wednesday, September 27 at around 1pm, the victim was walking with three young children on Frederick Road, at the junction of Priory Road.

She reported being approached by a man in his 40s and an assault has taken place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 42-year-old man from Hastings has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault, common assault and actual bodily harm, and released on bail with strict conditions.

Most Popular
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Hastings.Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Hastings.
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Hastings.

Police Constable Joshua Fox said: “This incident has occurred in midday hours in front of multiple members of the public who could provide useful information to aid our investigation.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who assisted the victim and are keen to speak with them and other witnesses in relation to the matter.

“You can contact us by using our online reporting service, or by calling 101 quoting reference number 1579 of 26/09.