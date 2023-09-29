Man charged following assault on woman out with her children in Hastings

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Hastings.

On Wednesday, September 27 at around 1pm, the victim was walking with three young children on Frederick Road, at the junction of Priory Road.

She reported being approached by a man in his 40s and an assault has taken place.

A 42-year-old man from Hastings has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault, common assault and actual bodily harm, and released on bail with strict conditions.

Police Constable Joshua Fox said: “This incident has occurred in midday hours in front of multiple members of the public who could provide useful information to aid our investigation.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who assisted the victim and are keen to speak with them and other witnesses in relation to the matter.