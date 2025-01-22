Man charged following attempted theft of vehicle in Eastbourne
Police said that the owner of the vehicle started their engine in the early morning on January 20, to help remove frost following overnight freezing temperatures, and returned moments later to find a man sitting in the driver’s seat.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “After confronting the male, he made off on a pushbike.
“Fortunately the owner was able to provide a good description and image of the suspect male.
"Following police enquiries, and investigative work by officers from the Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team, it transpired the male had travelled from outside of Sussex earlier that day in a potentially stolen vehicle, which was later found abandoned.
"He was located the same day by police in Eastbourne where he was arrested and subsequently charged with theft of a motor vehicle and is due to appear in Court later today.
"As well as a good result locating the suspect, attending officers also said it served as a timely reminder in light of recent weather to be cautious when leaving a car unattended to defrost, as leaving a car running can make it an ‘easy target’ for theft.”