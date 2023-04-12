Edit Account-Sign Out
Man charged following Eastbourne assault

Police have charged a man in connection with an assault in Eastbourne.

By Sam Pole
Published 12th Apr 2023, 14:55 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 14:56 BST

Officers received a report of a disturbance at a property in Barcombe Close at around 7.45pm on Saturday 18 March.

A woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

Following enquiries, Fabio Paulo, 28, of Blenheim Drive, Hawkinge, Kent, was arrested and charged with assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm (ABH), blackmail and theft.

He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 22 March and was remanded in custody to next appear before Lewes Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Wednesday, April 19.