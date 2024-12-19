Police have charged a man following a burglary at a Eastbourne bank.

Sussex Police said Marc Tatnell, 44, of no fixed address, has been charged with burglary following the incident which took place at a bank in Terminus Road, Eastbourne around 1am on December 11.

Police added that cash was stolen and equipment was damaged.

A police spokesperson said: “Tatnell has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at a court to be fixed on January 10 to answer the charges.

“Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 42 of 11/12.”