Man charged following Hastings rape investigation

A man has been charged following a rape investigation in Hastings.

Jason Wren, 32, of Redmayne Drive, Hastings has been charged with rape, attempted rape, and trespassing with intent to commit a sexual offence, said Sussex Police. He was remanded in custody and due to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (December 9).

Sussex Police said an investigation was launched after a man, who was not known to the woman, called at the house and pushed his way through the front door at 7pm on November 30.

The suspect handed himself in at Hastings Police Station on December 7 and was arrested, police added.

Detective Inspector Amanda Zinyama, of the Major Crime Team, said: “This incident caused a young woman a huge amount of distress and trauma. She continues to be supported by officers.

“We would like to thank the community for their efforts in locating a suspect for this horrific incident. Officers received a huge amount of help to conduct enquiries over the last week.

“This was, and continues to be, a complex and fast-moving investigation. I would like to thank every officer involved for their hard work and dedication to this case.

“We urge those with information to continue reporting.

“Sussex Police takes a zero-tolerance approach to violence against women and girls and reports of this nature are taken extremely seriously.”

You can contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting Operation Chalton.

Alternatively, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online. www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Always call 999 in an emergency.