Man charged following imitation firearm incident in East Sussex
Police said that Jack Robson, 47, of Portland Road, Hove, appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on March 8, was remanded in custody to appear before crown court on 7 April.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police went to an address in Portland Road, Hove at on Thursday, March 6 to serve an arrest warrant on a man that was issued by Exeter Crown Court.
“He refused to come to the door when officers attended and was believed to be in possession of a firearm. Police officers continued to negotiate with him throughout the afternoon and a section of the road was closed as a safety precaution.
"Several hours later, the man was safely arrested and taken to custody.”