Man charged following imitation firearm incident in East Sussex

A man has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of cannabis.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said that Jack Robson, 47, of Portland Road, Hove, appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on March 8, was remanded in custody to appear before crown court on 7 April.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police went to an address in Portland Road, Hove at on Thursday, March 6 to serve an arrest warrant on a man that was issued by Exeter Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He refused to come to the door when officers attended and was believed to be in possession of a firearm. Police officers continued to negotiate with him throughout the afternoon and a section of the road was closed as a safety precaution.

"Several hours later, the man was safely arrested and taken to custody.”