Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged following a series of linked robberies in West Sussex.

Police were called to four reports of a man threatening people with a smashed bottle and demanding them to hand over phones and jewellery in the Northgate Road area in Crawley.

A 30-year-old man, a 42-year-old man and 53-year-old man were all believed to have been threatened by the same man and had their phones stolen on April 14, April 15 and May 28 respectively, police confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called again on June 2, to a report of a man who attempted to steal a phone, this time from a 20-year-old man, but the victim managed to escape without handing over any property.

Erasmus Darkwah, 28, of Northgate Road, Crawley was arrested and later charged with three counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.

On June 3, Erasmus Darkwah, 28, of Northgate Road, Crawley was arrested and later charged with three counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.

Darkwah appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on June 5 and was remanded in custody. He is due to appear before Lewes Crown Court on 2 July for a plea hearing.

Detective Chief Inspector Colin Garman, of Crawley CID, said: “This was a concerning string of incident for the victims involved and I am delighted by our teams who have worked together and secure charges.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We encourage the public to report any robbery or attempted robbery incidents to Sussex Police and we will investigate them.”

Witnesses or anyone with any information, footage or those who has seen any suspicious behaviour in the area is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting Operation Caspian. Always call 999 in an emergency.