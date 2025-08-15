Man charged following theft at cash machine outside Sainsbury’s in Newhaven
Sussex Police have charged 53-year-old man, Tarlochan Warah, also known as Bobby, from South Road, Newhaven.
Police said a woman in her 80s reported withdrawing cash on Sunday, August 10 when she was approached from behind and her money was taken. The suspect then left the scene on a bicycle.
Following an investigation Warah was arrested the next day and subsequently charged with theft from a person and theft from a shop, in relation to a separate incident on August 9.
At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on August 12, he pleaded not guilty to both charges and was released on conditional court bail to appear for trial on December 15.
Officers remain committed to catching offenders, preventing crime, and keeping Newhaven a safe place to live and work.