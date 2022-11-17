A man has been charged in connection with a knife-point robbery at a shop in Crawley, according to police.

Officers said they responded to an incident at a Co-Op in Ifield Drive, along with armed units, at around 8.20pm on Sunday, November 13.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Thankfully no one was hurt. Following enquiries, police arrested Craig Baker, 43, of no fixed address.

“He appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on [Wednesday,] November 16, charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon (a knife) in public.”

Sussex Police

