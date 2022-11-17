Officers said they responded to an incident at a Co-Op in Ifield Drive, along with armed units, at around 8.20pm on Sunday, November 13.
A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Thankfully no one was hurt. Following enquiries, police arrested Craig Baker, 43, of no fixed address.
“He appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on [Wednesday,] November 16, charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon (a knife) in public.”
Baker has since been remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on December 14 for a plea and trial preparation hearing, according to police.