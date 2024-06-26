Man charged over football related disturbance at Euro 2024 fan park in Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have appealed for witnesses and information over a disturbance at the Euro 2024 Fan Park in Sussex.

The incident inside the park, in Brighton, happened at about 6.40pm on Thursday, June 20.

Officers attended and a 25-year-old man was arrested in Richmond Parade nearby.

Police can confirm that Billy White, 25, of Alfriston Close, Brighton, was charged with two counts of possession of an offensive weapon, and one count of affray.

He appeared before magistrates, and has been bailed to appear before Lewes Crown Court on July 22.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Sussex Police officers are carrying out patrols and working with partners including the security team at the Fan Park.

“This is to ensure that everyone attending the events has a safe and enjoyable experience.

“Police investigating want anyone with information or footage relating to the incident to contact us.