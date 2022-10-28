Man charged over rapes on different women in Chichester appears at Portsmouth Crown Court

Ion Tanasie, 40, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court after being charged with rapes on two separate women in Chichester.

The first alleged rape took place in Churchside about 10.20pm on July 24, and the rape of a second woman in Velyn Avenue about 7.30pm September 19.

Tanasie, of Pound Farm Road, Chichester, was due for a plea hearing but the case had to be adjourned after the defendant had not spoken with a barrister to take advice before the hearing.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The case was adjourned until November 29 with Tanasie remaining on remand. No pleas were entered.

Sussex Police previously reported that Tanasie appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Friday September 30 before being remanded in custody ahead of his appearance at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Both women have received specialist safeguarding support and investigations are ongoing, police previously said.

