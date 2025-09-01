Man charged with 12 offences following series of burglaries in East Sussex

Following a series of burglaries in East Sussex, a man has been remanded after being charged with 12 offences.

Between July 20 and August 2, it was reported that both residential properties and businesses in Brighton were targeted, a police spokesperson said.

Burglaries were said to have occurred in St Nicholas Road, Kensington Street, Queens Place, Ditchling Road and Kings Road, police added.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Following police enquiries, a suspect was identified in connection with the investigation, and he was arrested in London on August 4.

“Steven Convey, 35, of Hythe Road, Kent, was later charged with five counts of burglary and theft, one count of burglary, other than a dwelling, two counts of attempted burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, driving without insurance, and for fraud by false representation.

“He appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court on August 6 and was remanded into custody. He is next due to appear at court on September 3.”

Detective Constable, James Botting said: "Burglary is an incredibly personal and invasive crime that can leave victims feeling vulnerable, violated, and unsafe in their own homes, the very place they should feel most secure.

"We will always investigate burglary reports and recognise the significant impact they have on victims.

"In this case, a dedicated team has worked tirelessly to gather evidence and pursue every available line of enquiry and a man has now been charged with 12 offences and remanded in custody."