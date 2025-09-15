Man charged with 12 offences relating to crimes in Blindley Heath, Oxshott, Shackleford, Cranleigh and Mitcham

A man has been charged with 12 offences relating to crimes in Blindley Heath, Oxshott, Shackleford, Cranleigh and Mitcham between May and September 2025.

On Saturday, September 13, Surrey Police said Kieran Coll, 36, of no fixed abode, was charged with:

Four counts of residential burglary

Two counts of assaulting an emergency worker

One count of causing actual bodily harm

One count of non-residential/business burglary

One count of dangerous driving

Two counts of receiving stolen goods

One count of fraud by false representation

He appeared at Medway Magistrates Court later the same day and was remanded pending his next court hearing in October.