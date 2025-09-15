Man charged with 12 offences relating to crimes in Blindley Heath, Oxshott, Shackleford, Cranleigh and Mitcham
A man has been charged with 12 offences relating to crimes in Blindley Heath, Oxshott, Shackleford, Cranleigh and Mitcham between May and September 2025.
On Saturday, September 13, Surrey Police said Kieran Coll, 36, of no fixed abode, was charged with:
- Four counts of residential burglary
- Two counts of assaulting an emergency worker
- One count of causing actual bodily harm
- One count of non-residential/business burglary
- One count of dangerous driving
- Two counts of receiving stolen goods
- One count of fraud by false representation
He appeared at Medway Magistrates Court later the same day and was remanded pending his next court hearing in October.