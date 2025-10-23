Man charged with 14 offences after thefts from Co-op in Hastings

By Matt Pole
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 18:46 BST
A man has been charged with 14 offences after committing thefts at a Co-op in Hastings.

During Sussex Police’s daily foot patrols in Hastings on October 15, neighbourhood officers arrested Stephen Franks, 46, of no fixed address in relation to seven shopliftings and seven breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Police said the offences all relate to thefts from the Co-op store in Bohemia Road.

The force said Franks was charged with all 14 offences and remanded in police custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates on October 16.

Sussex Police said he pled guilty to all offences and was sentenced to four months imprisonment and fined £239.

