Man charged with 20 counts of shoplifting in Eastbourne
and live on Freeview channel 276
Several stores reported shoplifters entering and taking items from shelves in view of staff, before leaving without paying – between May 4 and June 20 – according to Sussex Police.
An investigation was launched and Rossi Henderson, 36, of no fixed address, was identified as a suspect and arrested, police said.
He was subsequently charged with 20 counts of shoplifting, police added.
Henderson has been remanded in custody and will appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (June 24).
Superintendent Rachel Swinney said: “Shoplifting has a huge impact on businesses , shopworkers and the wider community, which is why we are committed to doing all we can to protect businesses.
“Our dedicated Business Crime Team and local officers work closely with businesses to identify the most prolific offenders, gather evidence and put measures in place to limit their offending.
“Please report any crimes to police online or via 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”