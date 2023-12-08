Man charged with 76 sexual offences against young boys across Sussex
Ian Silvester, 59, of Locks Hill in Portslade, has been charged with 42 counts of indecent assault, 27 counts of non-penetrative sexual activity with a child, four counts of sexual assault and three counts of possession of indecent images of children.
The charges relate to incidents that occurred between 1986 and 2011 across Sussex.
During the time of the alleged offences, Silvester worked as a Scout leader, children’s nurse, volunteer ambulance worker, diving instructor, first aid trainer and babysitter.
At Brighton Magistrates' Court on Thursday, December 7, he was released on bail with strict conditions, to appear before the same court on January 10, 2024.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “If you believe you or anyone you know has been a victim of offences linked to this investigation, please contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Gray.
“For help and guidance on what to do if you are a victim of rape, sexual assault or other sexual offences, visit Rape, sexual assault and other sexual offences | Sussex Police”