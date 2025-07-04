Man charged with a stabbing in East Sussex
Police confirmed that officers attended and a 31-year-old man was arrested.
Meanwhile a 37-year-old man from Brighton was taken to hospital with an injury consistent with a stabbing, and was later discharged from hospital, police added.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: Rynell Howles, 31, of no fixed address, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm, threatening a person with a bladed article, and arson.
“He was due to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 4 to answer the charges.”
Detective Inspector Neil Addison said: “This is a fast-moving and complex investigation, and officers reacted quickly to attend the scene and arrest a suspect.
“We are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with information to report it to us online, quoting serial 456 of 02/07.”