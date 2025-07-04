Man charged with a stabbing in East Sussex

A man will appear in court charged with causing grievous bodily harm following a stabbing in East Sussex.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police confirmed that officers attended and a 31-year-old man was arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile a 37-year-old man from Brighton was taken to hospital with an injury consistent with a stabbing, and was later discharged from hospital, police added.

A man will appear in court charged with causing grievous bodily harm following a stabbing in East Sussex. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: Rynell Howles, 31, of no fixed address, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm, threatening a person with a bladed article, and arson.

“He was due to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 4 to answer the charges.”

Detective Inspector Neil Addison said: “This is a fast-moving and complex investigation, and officers reacted quickly to attend the scene and arrest a suspect.

“We are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with information to report it to us online, quoting serial 456 of 02/07.”