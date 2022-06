The incident happened in Warrior Square on Tuesday (June 28) at a block of flats.

Firefighters were called and put out the blaze.

A police spokesperson said: “Police were called to a block of flats in Warrior Square at about 10.15am on Tuesday following a report of a deliberate ignition.

Police have arrested and charged a man

"The fire was extinguished and there were no injuries.