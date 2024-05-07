Man charged with attempted murder after boy, 15, stabbed in West Sussex
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a teenager was stabbed in West Sussex.
Sussex Police say that emergency services were called to Burdock Close in Broadfield, Crawley, on Sunday (May 5) at about 11.20pm after a report of the stabbing.
A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital where he is said to remain in a ‘serious condition.’
Initially, officers arrested an 18-year-old man from Crawley on suspicion of attempted murder and a 17-year-old boy from Crawley on suspicion of assisting an offender.Sussex Police say they can now confirm that Carling Poynter, 18, of an address in the Broadfield area of Crawley, has been charged with attempted murder. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Wednesday).
The 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been bailed, pending further enquiries.
Superintendent Imran Asghar said: "This has been a fast-moving investigation, and I understand it has caused concern for the wider community.
"There will continue to be an increased police presence in the Broadfield area while we carry out enquiries and to offer reassurance.
"An investigation was launched as soon as this was reported and we were swiftly able to bring two people into custody.One person has been charged to appear in court and another has been bailed. We do not believe this incident posed a wider risk to the public.
"The investigation continues, and we continue to ask for witnesses or anyone with information or footage to report online or call 101 and quote Operation Langstone."