Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a teenager was stabbed in West Sussex.

Sussex Police say that emergency services were called to Burdock Close in Broadfield, Crawley, on Sunday (May 5) at about 11.20pm after a report of the stabbing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital where he is said to remain in a ‘serious condition.’

A man has been charged on suspicion of attempted murder after a boy, 15, was stabbed in West Sussex

Initially, officers arrested an 18-year-old man from Crawley on suspicion of attempted murder and a 17-year-old boy from Crawley on suspicion of assisting an offender.Sussex Police say they can now confirm that Carling Poynter, 18, of an address in the Broadfield area of Crawley, has been charged with attempted murder. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Wednesday).

The 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been bailed, pending further enquiries.

Superintendent Imran Asghar said: "This has been a fast-moving investigation, and I understand it has caused concern for the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There will continue to be an increased police presence in the Broadfield area while we carry out enquiries and to offer reassurance.

"An investigation was launched as soon as this was reported and we were swiftly able to bring two people into custody.One person has been charged to appear in court and another has been bailed. We do not believe this incident posed a wider risk to the public.