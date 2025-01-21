Man charged with attempted murder following village stabbing
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police say they were called to a house in Pulborough Road, Cootham, near Storrington at around 7.25pm on January 16 following a report that three people had suffered ‘injuries consistent with a stabbing.’
A 54-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were taken to hospital with serious injuries but have since been discharged.
Thomas Hoe, 28, of Pulborough Road, Cootham, was arrested and has since been charged with attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing a bladed article.
He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before Lewes Crown Court on February 14.
A police spokesperson said: “Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident, however anyone who has information is urged to come forward.
“You can report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Brandy.”