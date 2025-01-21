Man charged with attempted murder following village stabbing

By Sarah Page
Published 21st Jan 2025, 12:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in a West Sussex village.

Police say they were called to a house in Pulborough Road, Cootham, near Storrington at around 7.25pm on January 16 following a report that three people had suffered ‘injuries consistent with a stabbing.’

A 54-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were taken to hospital with serious injuries but have since been discharged.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thomas Hoe, 28, of Pulborough Road, Cootham, was arrested and has since been charged with attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing a bladed article.

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Cootham, near StorringtonA man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Cootham, near Storrington
A man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Cootham, near Storrington

He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before Lewes Crown Court on February 14.

A police spokesperson said: “Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident, however anyone who has information is urged to come forward.

“You can report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Brandy.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice