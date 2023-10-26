Man charged with Bexhill rape wanted by police
Sussex Police said it is are appealing for information to locate Niwah Ali Ahmed, who is wanted for failing to attend court.
Police said the 23-year-old was due to appear before Hastings Magistrates’ Court in March this year.
A police spokesperson said: “He was charged with rape and sexual assault by penetration on a victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, in Bexhill.
“Officers have been conducting extensive enquiries to locate him, and it is believed he has links to Portsmouth and Manchester, as well as to Hastings. Now, they are asking for the public’s help to locate Ali Ahmed so that he can attend court to face the charges.”
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or by calling 01273 470101 and quote reference 591 of 18/04/2021.