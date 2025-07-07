Man charged with burglary and sexual offences in Eastbourne
Police said officers were called to an address in Royal Parade, Eastbourne, at about 10.40am on Friday, July 4, over concerns about an intruder.
A woman received support from specially trained officers, police confirmed.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and of trespass with intent to commit a relevant sexual offence.
“The incident was then linked to a further report of a burglary in Desmond Road on the same morning.
“Sussex Police can confirm that Mohammad Raza, 31, of no fixed address, was subsequently charged with burglary, sexual assault, and trespass with intent to commit a relevant sexual offence.
“He was remanded to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 7 to answer the charges.”
Detective Sergeant Jamie Ashford said: “This was an unusual report and is part of a complex investigation.
“We took these reports extremely seriously, with officers responding rapidly and ensuring a suspect was swiftly arrested.”