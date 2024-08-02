Man charged with burglary following Eastbourne incidents

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 2nd Aug 2024, 13:55 BST
A man has been charged with burglary following three incidents in Eastbourne.

Police were called to reports of a burglary at Co-op, Albert Parade, Co-op, Milfoil Drive and Tesco, Seaside on 16 June, 2 July and 29 July respectively.

A number of items were stolen across the burglaries including bottles of alcohol, police said.

Officers arrived to the incident on Monday (29 July) and located a man. He was arrested.

Matthew Clark, 39, of Cavendish Avenue, Eastbourne was charged with three counts of burglary. He has been remanded in custody.

Police Constable Thomas Kent said: “I am happy that charges have been secured for these offences.

“The suspect will be put before the next available court in order to answer for their actions and hopefully this will prevent and deter further incidents.”

