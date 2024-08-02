A man has been charged with burglary following three incidents in Eastbourne.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to reports of a burglary at Co-op, Albert Parade, Co-op, Milfoil Drive and Tesco, Seaside on 16 June, 2 July and 29 July respectively.

A number of items were stolen across the burglaries including bottles of alcohol, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers arrived to the incident on Monday (29 July) and located a man. He was arrested.

A man has been charged with burglary following three incidents in Eastbourne.

Matthew Clark, 39, of Cavendish Avenue, Eastbourne was charged with three counts of burglary. He has been remanded in custody.

Police Constable Thomas Kent said: “I am happy that charges have been secured for these offences.

“The suspect will be put before the next available court in order to answer for their actions and hopefully this will prevent and deter further incidents.”