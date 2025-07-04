A man was charged with child abduction and drugs seized during a national crackdown on drug supply and exploitation across Sussex and the rest of the country, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

It said its County Lines Taskforce (CLTF) protected more than 30 victims, disrupted 20 County Lines, arrested 69 people and seized just under £85,000 in cash during a national County Lines week of action, which ran from Monday, June 23 to Sunday, June 29.

A BTP spokesperson said at Brighton railway station officers identified a young girl with an older man.

The spokesperson added: “Both looked dishevelled and were carrying large bags. They were stopped and spoken with resulting in the man being charged with child abduction. The girl was spoken with by a social worker and the Catch 22 outreach worker before being transported home by the County Lines Taskforce.” BTP said at Worthing station searches led to the arrest of a man carrying pots of cannabis, cannabis joints, and a flick knife.

Police during the week-long crackdown. Picture: British Transport Police

The BTP spokesperson said: “A second man was arrested for being wanted by Sussex Police for stalking.

“Intelligence led officers to a cuckooed address where a search resulted in approximately 50g of cannabis, SIM cards, a Samsung smartphone and a firearm being seized.

“A woman was subsequently arrested for possession of a firearm and for possession with intent to supply of Class A and Class B.

“Two men were also arrested at the address; one for possession of Class B and being concerned in the supply of Class B and another for being concerned in the supply of Class A.”

BTP said its taskforce works to not only arrest offenders and get drugs off the streets but to prevent people getting drawn into criminality and safeguard those involved who are most vulnerable.

It added that a total of 38 people were offered support after being identified as victims of exploitation by drugs gangs, who use coercion and threats to force the vulnerable to travel the length and breadth of the country via the rail network to deal drugs on their behalf.

A number of agencies including local authorities, Railway Children and Catch 22 joined the operations to offer immediate support to victims and raise awareness among station staff and the public of how to spot the signs of exploitation with the #LookCloser campaign, BTP said.

As part of the activity during national County Lines Intensification Week, 48 operations were conducted across the railway network, with 38 in partnership with local police forces.

BTP said officers were deployed at stations and on train services, as well as executing several search warrants at addresses to combat County Lines, making a total of 101 drug seizures including cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin ecstasy and ketamine; removing 25 weapons from the railway including a viable firearm, an axe, machete and hunting knife; and seizing 49 mobile phones used for drug supply.

The operations featured uniformed and plain clothes officers, dogs trained in passive drug detection and metal detection arches.

Detective Superintendent David Udomhiaye said: “Doubling down on County Lines gangs and escalating our efforts in the war against exploitation is a priority for us.

“Through our work with colleagues from other forces we pool our wealth of resources and target our operations to actively disrupt criminal activity, making a significant dent in their enterprises

“Thanks to our eagle-eyed Taskforce officers we have safeguarded numerous individuals both adults and children, offering them a way out from the grip of these evil gangs.

“We’ve also removed deadly weapons from the rail network and prevented huge hauls of drugs from entering our communities.

“Alongside this we’ve gained valuable intelligence that will ultimately lead to the demise of several County Lines.

“Our County Lines Taskforce works across the rail network every day of the year. Just because you can’t see us doesn’t mean we’re not there.

“We encourage anyone to report any signs of child exploitation or any concerns to us by discreetly texting 61016, any information can help lead to the capture of those responsible.

“Reports can be made to BTP on 0800 40 50 40, by calling 999 in an emergency and you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”