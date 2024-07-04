Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police said they have charged a man with multiple sexual offences against children in Crowborough.

Police said they received reports of sexual offences, which are alleged to have taken place two to three years ago.

A Sussex Police Police spokesperson said: “An investigation was launched, while the victims and their families are being supported by specialist officers.”

