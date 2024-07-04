Man charged with child sex offences in Crowborough

By News reporter
Published 4th Jul 2024, 15:57 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2024, 16:04 BST
Sussex Police said they have charged a man with multiple sexual offences against children in Crowborough.

Police said they received reports of sexual offences, which are alleged to have taken place two to three years ago.

A Sussex Police Police spokesperson said: “An investigation was launched, while the victims and their families are being supported by specialist officers.”

Police said Andrew Evans, 38, of no fixed address, has been charged with sexual offences and is due to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 8.