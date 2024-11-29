Man charged with child sex offences in Eastbourne

A man has been charged with child sex offences in Eastbourne.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On November 21, a woman reported that her daughter had been sexually assaulted by an adult man.

It is reported a man spoke with the victim inappropriately online, before sexually assaulting her when they met up on September 8 in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police said Inam Khan, 36, of Wellingborough, Northamptonshire was arrested on November 25 and charged with sexually assault a girl under 13 by touching, engaging in sexual communication with a child, meeting a girl following grooming and taking a child to remove her from a person having lawful control.

He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on November 27 and was remanded in custody.

Khan is due to appear before Lewes Crown Court on January 2 for a plea hearing.