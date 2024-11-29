Man charged with child sex offences in Eastbourne
On November 21, a woman reported that her daughter had been sexually assaulted by an adult man.
It is reported a man spoke with the victim inappropriately online, before sexually assaulting her when they met up on September 8 in the town.
Sussex Police said Inam Khan, 36, of Wellingborough, Northamptonshire was arrested on November 25 and charged with sexually assault a girl under 13 by touching, engaging in sexual communication with a child, meeting a girl following grooming and taking a child to remove her from a person having lawful control.
He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on November 27 and was remanded in custody.
Khan is due to appear before Lewes Crown Court on January 2 for a plea hearing.