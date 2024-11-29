Man charged with child sex offences in Eastbourne

By Matt Pole
Published 29th Nov 2024, 16:19 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man has been charged with child sex offences in Eastbourne.

On November 21, a woman reported that her daughter had been sexually assaulted by an adult man.

It is reported a man spoke with the victim inappropriately online, before sexually assaulting her when they met up on September 8 in the town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sussex Police said Inam Khan, 36, of Wellingborough, Northamptonshire was arrested on November 25 and charged with sexually assault a girl under 13 by touching, engaging in sexual communication with a child, meeting a girl following grooming and taking a child to remove her from a person having lawful control.

He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on November 27 and was remanded in custody.

Khan is due to appear before Lewes Crown Court on January 2 for a plea hearing.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice