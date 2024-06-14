Man charged with drug and weapon offences in Eastbourne
A man has been charged with drug offences following a stop-search in Eastbourne.
Police were patrolling Trinity Trees on 8 June at around 3pm, when they saw a man acting suspiciously.
Following a search, drugs, money and a knife was found, police confirmed.
Kieran Martin, 24, of St Martins Crescent, South Heighton was arrested and later charged with possession of a knife in a public place, supplying Class A drugs, and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Lewes Crown Court on 8 July for a plea hearing.