Man charged with drug and weapon offences in Eastbourne

Sam Pole
Published 14th Jun 2024, 15:10 BST
A man has been charged with drug offences following a stop-search in Eastbourne.

Police were patrolling Trinity Trees on 8 June at around 3pm, when they saw a man acting suspiciously.

Following a search, drugs, money and a knife was found, police confirmed.

Kieran Martin, 24, of St Martins Crescent, South Heighton was arrested and later charged with possession of a knife in a public place, supplying Class A drugs, and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Lewes Crown Court on 8 July for a plea hearing.