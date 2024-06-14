Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged with drug offences following a stop-search in Eastbourne.

Police were patrolling Trinity Trees on 8 June at around 3pm, when they saw a man acting suspiciously.

Following a search, drugs, money and a knife was found, police confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran Martin, 24, of St Martins Crescent, South Heighton was arrested and later charged with possession of a knife in a public place, supplying Class A drugs, and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.