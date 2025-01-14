Man charged with East Sussex burglary spree

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged with committing multiple offences in East Sussex.

Sussex Police have said that Paul Flint, 59, of Penhurst Place, Brighton, is accused of attempted burglary at a house in Whitehawk Road, Brighton, on January 5; burglary at a house in Bristol Mews between January 3 and 6; burglary at a house in Findon Road, Brighton on January 5; and fraud by false representation (namely using a stolen bank card) in Whitehawk Road on January 5.

A police spokeperson added: “He was arrested and charged, and appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 8 January .

“There, he was remanded in custody ahead of a plea hearing at a court yet to be determined on 5 February.”