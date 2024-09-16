Man charged with five counts of burglary at properties in East Sussex
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police have charged Billy Hall, 50, of North Road, Brighton, with committing burglary at a home in Dyke Road, two at homes in Highcroft Villas, Brighton, and in Chalfont Drive, Hove, as well as targeting a business in Standford Avenue, Brighton.
Sussex Police said these offences occurred from July 15 to September 4.
He is also charged with possession of cannabis, the force added.
Hall appeared before city magistrates on Saturday (September 14) and was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on October 14.
Detective Sergeant Jo Benton said: “Burglary is a very serious offence and we are pleased that we have been able to make an arrest and bring charges.”