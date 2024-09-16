Man charged with five counts of burglary at properties in East Sussex

A man has been charged with five counts of burglary at properties in East Sussex.

Police have charged Billy Hall, 50, of North Road, Brighton, with committing burglary at a home in Dyke Road, two at homes in Highcroft Villas, Brighton, and in Chalfont Drive, Hove, as well as targeting a business in Standford Avenue, Brighton.

Sussex Police said these offences occurred from July 15 to September 4.

He is also charged with possession of cannabis, the force added.

A man has been charged with five counts of burglary at properties in East Sussex. Picture by National WorldA man has been charged with five counts of burglary at properties in East Sussex. Picture by National World
Hall appeared before city magistrates on Saturday (September 14) and was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on October 14.

Detective Sergeant Jo Benton said: “Burglary is a very serious offence and we are pleased that we have been able to make an arrest and bring charges.”

