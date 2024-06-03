Man charged with grooming and raping teenage boy in Sussex
Sussex Police said a boy under the age of 16 reported receiving sexual messages from a man on Snapchat, who arranged to meet in Worthing overnight on April 3/4.
Police said the victim reported being raped, sexually assaulted and driven in a car for over three hours before managing to escape.
The incident was reported to police on May 21. Sussex Police said the victim is being supported by specialist officers while an investigation is carried out.
Sussex Police said 35-year-old Thomas Crabtree – also known as Will - of Sundew Close in Bedford, was arrested and subsequently charged with rape, assault by penetration, engaging in sexual communication with a child, causing a child to look at an image of sexual activity, meeting a boy under 16 years of age following grooming and taking a child to remove them from a person having lawful control.
Police said he was remanded in custody at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (June 3) to appear again at a court to be confirmed on July 1.
Detective Sergeant Paul Heal said: “These allegations have been treated with the upmost seriousness they deserve, and the young victim and his family will continue to receive the full support of Sussex Police and our partners.
“We are asking anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1575 of 21/05.”