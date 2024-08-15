Police stock image. Photo: National World

The Police have said a man has been charged with kidnapping after a woman was forced into a car in Hove in the early hours of 5 August.

Sussex Police released a statement, which said: “Cameron Boxall, 21, of Carden Hill, Brighton is also charged with theft of a vehicle, theft from a vehicle, driving without a licence and no insurance, making off without payment and possession of cannabis.

"He has been remanded in custody at appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (15 August).

"An investigation was launched after a woman was kidnapped after she was asked for directions by a man at the junction of Selbourne Road and Church Road at 2am. The victim escaped from the vehicle a short distance later in First Avenue and managed to call for help.

"Two further local men aged 21 and 29 who were arrested in connection with the kidnapping and on suspicion of theft of a vehicle, theft from a vehicle and making off without payment have been released on conditional bail while enquires continue.”

Superintendent Petra Lazar said: “This has been a fast-moving and complex investigation and we would like to thank the community for all their support.”

“We are still encouraging those with information or any relevant CCTV footage of the incident that could assist this investigation to contact us.”

Sussex Police added: “You can report online, or by calling 101 quoting Operation Grangeway. Alternatively, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online.”