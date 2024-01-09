Man charged with multiple offences against women and children in Sussex
Sussex Police said Shane Gibbs, also known as ‘Blue’, 34, of no fixed address, has been charged with one count of raping a woman and multiple other offences.
Police said the offences Gibbs has been charged with include: intentional strangulation, three counts of engaging in sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15, assault, possession with intent to supply a class A drug and possession with intent to supply a class B drug.
Sussex Police said Gibbs has been remanded in custody and will next appear at Lewes Crown Court on Monday, February 5.
Detective Superintendent Miles Ockwell said: “We have been able to swiftly bring an individual into custody and are not currently looking for any other suspects in relation to these allegations. A wide-ranging investigation is ongoing.”
He said: “We are asking anyone who has any information that could assist with our enquiries to contact police immediately, quoting serial 655 of 7/1.”