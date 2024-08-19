Man charged with murder after Chichester pub assault pleads 'not guilty'

Kieran Egan, 30, of Baldmoor Lake Road in Birmingham, was charged with murder following the death of 57-year-old David Hallatt, who died having suffered serious head injuries during an incident outside The Dolphin and Anchor pub, in Chichester, on June 20.

Egan was arrested at the scene and charged with murder. In a today’s hearing, the defendant has pleaded not guilty, Sussex World can report.

Diane Tranter, an Administrative Officer at Lewes Crown Court told Sussex World the case is ongoing, and added: “There is a FCMH (Further Case Management Hearing) on 04/10/2024 and a trial date of 09/12/2024 with a time estimate of 5 days.”

1 . The police incident has occurred outside of the Dolphin and Anchor Wetherspoons on West Street.The emergency services were pictured outside the pub at 12.11am.West Street remains cordoned off this morning and traffic is being diverted.A resident on Facebook confirmed that the road was still closed this morning. He added that buses were being diverted. The police incident occurred outside of the Dolphin and Anchor Wetherspoons on West Street, Chichester. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

