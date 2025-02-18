A man has been charged with the murder of a Bexhill woman, police have announced.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised a charge of murder against a 48-year-old man from Bexhill.

It follows the fatal wounding of 58-year-old Rita Lambourne at an address in Bayencourt South, Bexhill, just after 10pm on Wednesday, February 12, police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “Despite the best efforts of paramedics, she was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Rita Lambourne. Picture: Sussex Police

“Donald Excell, 48, of Seabourne Road, Bexhill, was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been charged with her murder.”

Sussex Police said he appeared before Brighton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (February 18), was remanded in custody to next appear again before the crown court on Wednesday (February 19), where a trial date was set for Monday, August 18.

A 39-year-old woman from Bexhill who was arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 32-year-old man from Bexhill, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released with no further action, Sussex Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rita’s family released the following tribute on Saturday (February 15): “Rita was a much-loved member of the community and was adored by her family and friends. Rita’s family would be extremely grateful for any information that can be offered, and would like to request privacy at this difficult time.”

The bag police are looking for. Picture: Sussex Police

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell, senior investigating officer, said: “This has been a hugely distressing incident, not least for the family and friends of Rita, but also the wider community.

“I’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while our officers have conducted enquiries in the local area.

“Our officers will remain on patrol for reassurance, and in the meantime, I would still urge anyone who can assist us in our investigation to please come forward and contact us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are specifically asking the public for their help in locating two items which we believe are connected to the offence and are currently outstanding.

“One is a navy blue The North Face bag and the second is an axe we believe was used in the attack. We are asking all residents in Bexhill to please check your bins, gardens, and other outside spaces where these items may have been hidden. If you see anything suspicious, please get in touch – any information, no matter how small, could be crucial.

“You can upload any information directly to our Major Incident Public Portal or by calling 101 quoting Operation Mulberry.”