BREAKING

Man charged with rape and attempted murder in Sussex

Following a joint investigation by Thames Valley Police and Sussex Police, a man has been charged with rape and attempted murder of a boy in Sussex.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 27th Nov 2023, 18:38 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 18:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Anthony Stocks, aged 53, of Iceni Close, Goring, Reading, was charged on Thursday (November 23) with one count of rape of a child and one count of attempted murder.

The charges are in connection with incidents between March 2017 and September 2022, with rape offences taking place in Oxfordshire and the attempted murder of a ten-year-old boy at a set of cliffs at Ovingdean, near Brighton.

Stocks appeared before Magistrates’ Court on Friday (November 24), where he was remanded in custody to appear at Oxford Crown Court on Friday, 8 December