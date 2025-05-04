Man charged with rape and sexual assaults in East Sussex
Police said that Sam Soyoye, 31, of Windsor Street, Brighton, has been remanded in custody after appearing at court on Saturday (May 3).
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The victim has been supported by specially trained officers following the attack, which happened in Brighton on May 1.
“Soyoye has also been charged with three counts of sexual assault in relation to a separate report made by another victim in September 2024.”
Detective Inspector Kirstie Neal, from the Brighton Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: “Both victims are receiving support from specially trained officers, and we encourage all victims of rape or sexual offences to come forward and report it to the police.
“Advice and information about how we conduct a rape or serious sexual assault investigation is available on our website, as well as advice about how to receive further support”.
Detectives have urged anyone with information to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 144 of 01/05.