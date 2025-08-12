Man charged with raping teenage boy in East Sussex

A man has been remanded in custody following a report that a 17-year-old boy was raped at an address in East Sussex, police have said.

Police received a report that at around 5am on Sunday, August 10, the victim was sitting on a bench in Dyke Road, Brighton, near to the North Street junction, when a man approached him and asked for help finding a shop that was open.

Sussex Police said the victim assisted the man, before being taken to an address in Regent Hill where the rape was reported to have taken place.

An investigation was launched, and a 38-year-old man from Brazil was quickly arrested near to the property in connection with enquiries.

The victim was taken to an address in Regent Hill where the rape was reported to have taken place. Picture courtesy of Google

Sussex Police said Rafael Nascimento, of no fixed address, was charged with rape in the early hours of Tuesday, August 12, and appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court later the same day.

From court, he was remanded into custody pending his next hearing at Lewes Crown Court on September 9.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Steve Cobbett, said: “A dedicated team has been working diligently, swiftly, and thoroughly to ensure all lines of enquiry are fully progressed.

“The victim will continue to be supported throughout this process, and following their bravery in making a report, officers quickly identified a person of interest, and they have since been charged and remanded.

“Officers have continued to carry out enquiries in the Regent Hill area, and as a result, a heightened police presence has been visible. This forms part of our ongoing work to support the investigation and to provide reassurance to the community.

“We remain committed to protecting the public from those who seek to harm others. We are here to listen, to support, and to take action.

“If have information to report in connection with ongoing enquiries, we ask you contact police.”

Officers are here to ensure that every piece of evidence is collected, and every piece of information is heard.

To contact police, please make a report online, or call 101 quoting Operation Scotney.

Information about the help and support services available for victims of rape and sexual assault is available online here.

For further detail about how we investigate rape and sexual assault cases, you can find out more here.