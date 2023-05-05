Edit Account-Sign Out
Man charged with sexual assault after two women report being touched without consent in East Sussex nightclub

A man has been charged with sexual assault after two women reported being touched without their consent in an East Sussex nightclub, Sussex Police has confirmed.

By Matt Pole
Published 5th May 2023, 08:40 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 08:41 BST

Police said officers were called to a club in Pool Valley, Brighton in the early hours of Tuesday [May 2] morning after security staff had detained a man reported to be approaching women.

Two women said the man had grabbed them on the dancefloor and sexually assaulted them, before being removed by security staff, Sussex Police reported.

Police said Yonas Mebrehatom, 46, of Elm Grove in Brighton, was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with sexual assault on a female and assault on a female by penetration.

A man has been charged with sexual assault after two women reported being touched without their consent in an East Sussex nightclub, Sussex Police has confirmed. Picture by Jon RigbyA man has been charged with sexual assault after two women reported being touched without their consent in an East Sussex nightclub, Sussex Police has confirmed. Picture by Jon Rigby
He was remanded in custody at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday [May 3], Sussex Police added.

Police said he is due to appear at a court to be confirmed on May 31.

Detective Constable Elaine Welsh said: “Women should be able to enjoy a night out without being sexually assaulted.

“Such behaviour is not acceptable, it should not be considered part and parcel of a typical night out and it absolutely will not be tolerated by Sussex Police and our partners.

“Security staff acted immediately to safeguard both women and I hope this sends a clear message to anyone in similar situations that they will be listened to, they will be believed and action will be taken.”