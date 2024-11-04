Man charged with sexual assault of teenage girl in Littlehampton
Sussex Police said Gulahmad Oryakhail was arrested on October 27, following an incident on October 25 in the area of Maltravers Leisure Park.
The victim, a 14-year-old girl, continues to be supported by specialist trained officers.
Sussex Police said Oryakhail, 21, of Pier Road, Littlehampton, has now been charged with sexual assault and stalking.
He has been remanded in custody until November 26, where he will appear before Lewes Crown Court to answer the charges, the force added.
Detective Chief Inspector Steve Cobbett said: “This charge and remand shows our commitment to tackling offenders.
“We have a zero-tolerance approach to violence against woman and girls.
“If you are a victim of sexual violence, please report it to us, you will be heard and we will do everything we can to bring perpetrators to justice.”
Anyone with information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47240208787.