Man charged with two separate rapes in Chichester

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with two separate rape incidents in Chichester.

Ion Gheorghe Tanasie, 40, of Pound Farm Road, Chichester, is charged with the rape of a woman in Churchside about 10.20pm on 24 July, and the rape of a second woman in Velyn Avenue about 7.30pm on 19 September.

Sussex Police reported that he appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Friday 30 September and has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on October 28.

Both women have received specialist safeguarding support and investigations are ongoing, police added.

In the meantime, police are urging anyone with any information about either of these incidents to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Day.

