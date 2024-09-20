Man charged with violent offences in West Sussex
Sussex Police said the force has charged a man with a ‘number of violent offences’ in the West Sussex area – including Worthing, Clapham and Lancing.
"Officers were called to reports of a man assaulting and threatening a woman in her 20s,” a police spokesperson said.
"Luke Maddran, 37, of no fixed address was arrested on September 17 in Brighton.
"He has now been charged with actual bodily harm, controlling and coercive behaviour, non-fatal strangulation and sending communications threatening death.”
Police said Maddran appeared before Brighton Magistrates Court on Thursday (September 19) and was remanded in custody.
He is due to answer the charges on October 17 at Lewes Crown Court, police said.