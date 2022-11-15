Officers were called to Pett Level Road on Monday, October 10, after a member of the public reported seeing suspicious activity inside a property.
Police said there were signs of a break-in and the property had been searched, as well as a number of missing items.
Forensic investigation of the scene was carried out.
Police said last Thursday (November 10), Noah Heyworth-Cooper, 27, of no fixed address, was located in a vehicle in Bexhill, where he was stopped and arrested on suspicion of burglary.
He was further arrested for possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis), police added.
Police said he was charged with all three offences and remanded in custody.
He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (November 12), where he was released on conditional bail pending a hearing at Lewes Crown Court on December 12, police said.