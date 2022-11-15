A man has been charged with burglary following a break-in at a house in Winchelsea, police said.

Officers were called to Pett Level Road on Monday, October 10, after a member of the public reported seeing suspicious activity inside a property.

Police said there were signs of a break-in and the property had been searched, as well as a number of missing items.

Forensic investigation of the scene was carried out.

Police have charged a man with burglary following a break-in at a house in Winchelsea

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said last Thursday (November 10), Noah Heyworth-Cooper, 27, of no fixed address, was located in a vehicle in Bexhill, where he was stopped and arrested on suspicion of burglary.

He was further arrested for possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis), police added.

Police said he was charged with all three offences and remanded in custody.