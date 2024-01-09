A man has been convicted in connection with two incidents in Crawley, Sussex Police have reported.

On Wednesday, December 14 police were called following a report of a theft on Tuesday, 12 December where jewellery was stolen from a property in Caburn Court.

Officers also attended a burglary at Lexi’s Salon, Pound Hill Parade on Tuesday, 2 January, at around 11.30pm.

Sussex Police said the suspect for both offences, who was later identified as Joshua North, 31, of no fixed address, was arrested and was found with a knife.

A man has been convicted in connection with two incidents in Crawley, Sussex Police have reported. Picture by National World

Police said North appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 4 and pleaded guilty to burglary, possession of a knife and theft.