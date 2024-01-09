BREAKING

Man convicted following burglary and theft in Crawley

A man has been convicted in connection with two incidents in Crawley, Sussex Police have reported.
By Matt Pole
Published 9th Jan 2024, 12:50 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 12:50 GMT
On Wednesday, December 14 police were called following a report of a theft on Tuesday, 12 December where jewellery was stolen from a property in Caburn Court.

Officers also attended a burglary at Lexi’s Salon, Pound Hill Parade on Tuesday, 2 January, at around 11.30pm.

Sussex Police said the suspect for both offences, who was later identified as Joshua North, 31, of no fixed address, was arrested and was found with a knife.

A man has been convicted in connection with two incidents in Crawley, Sussex Police have reported. Picture by National WorldA man has been convicted in connection with two incidents in Crawley, Sussex Police have reported. Picture by National World
Police said North appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 4 and pleaded guilty to burglary, possession of a knife and theft.

Sussex Police said he is due to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on March 1 for sentencing.